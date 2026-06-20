Queen Kaʻahumanu Center offers unique summer pop-up experiences for Maui residents and visitors

This summer, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is welcoming a lineup of retail, school, and community-focused pop-ups that offer new reasons for Maui residents and visitors to stop in throughout the season.

Get Nutz Maui.

From June 19 through June 21, streetwear brand Get Nutz Wear will host a limited-time pop-up shop on the second floor of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center next to Shapers and Lids. The pop-up will feature exclusive Maui designs available only during the event, giving shoppers access to specialty merchandise not available elsewhere. There will also be live music by TJ Fevella, and the first 50 customers will receive a Get Nutz gift. The hours for this Get Nutz Wear pop-up shop are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 19 through June 20, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 21.

Visitors can also explore the Lahaina Think Space, an initiative of Maui Public Art Corps. Created as a welcoming place for conversation, reflection, and connection, the space invites community members to share their stories, reflect on what was lost, and help shape a future memorial for Lahaina. Visitors are encouraged to explore the space at their own pace in an environment designed for healing, remembrance, and community dialogue. Located across from Starbucks, the space is open through July 23 and currently operates Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members interested in learning about this space, the hours, and stewardship opportunities can visit MauiPublicArt.org/ThinkSpace

2BDesired

Later this summer, locally owned Hawaiʻi boutique 2BDesired will host a pop-up shop from July 23 through July 26 on the second floor next to Shapers and Lids. Known for its fashionable swimwear, apparel, accessories, and matching family styles, the boutique will offer Maui shoppers an opportunity to browse its collections in person during the four-day event. Follow Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Instagram and Facebook for more details and pop-up hours.

Families preparing for the upcoming school year can also take advantage of the Lands’ End school uniform pop-up, located on the second floor near Cat Café Maui and Momona Bakery through August 8. Serving partner organizations including Kamehameha Schools Maui, the temporary location offers families the convenience of shopping for school uniforms in person. The Lands’ End school uniform pop-up is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 1, with adjusted hours of Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8. The location will be closed on Sundays and on July 4.

Lahaina Think Space

“We’re excited to welcome a variety of pop-up experiences that serve different needs across our community,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Whether visitors are exploring the Lahaina Think Space, shopping exclusive local designs, or preparing for the upcoming school year, these activities create meaningful opportunities for people to gather, connect, and engage with one another.”

For more information about Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailers, events, and community programs, visit QueenKaahumanuCenter.com