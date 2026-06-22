Land use measures for the proposed Hoʻonani Village project were approved on first reading Friday by the Maui County Council. The 1,600-unit workforce housing community would be located near the old Puʻunēnē sugar mill on 166 acres off of Hansen Road in Kahului.​ PC: Brian Perry

Maui County Council members approved on first reading Friday two land use bills to make way for the proposed Hoʻonani Village mixed-use development on former sugarcane fields near Kahului Airport.

Kula resident Dick Mayer testified against the measures, saying that Council action is premature without an adequate environmental impact statement; and he opposed housing for residents under the landing flight path of jets arriving at the airport.

Maui County departments have also raised concerns about infrastructure shortfalls.

Bills 163 and 164 would expand the Maui Island Plan’s urban growth boundary and change the Wailuku-Kahului Community Plan designation from agriculture to business-multifamily for approximately 166 acres near Pūlehu and Hansen roads and Maui Veterans Highway. The site is part of a larger parcel that Hoʻonani Development plans to transform into an approximately 1,608-unit workforce housing community with light industrial, commercial, office and open space components.

On May 20, the Council’s Disaster Recovery, International Affairs and Planning Committee recommended approval of the bills by a vote of 5-1, with Sinenci casting the dissenting vote. Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura, Rawlins-Fernandez and Batangan were excused from that vote.

EC Pāʻia Town project heading to the Maui Planning Commission

The EC Pāʻia Town project site is located mauka of Hāna Highway, makai of the former Pāʻia Mill and west of Baldwin Avenue. PC: Brian Perry

On another development project, council members adopted a resolution to refer land use measures to the Maui Planning Commission for the EC Pāʻia Town project proposed by Sam Hirbod through his company EC Pāʻia. The project calls for building up to 170 homes, commercial businesses, a medical clinic and a public parking lot on 40 acres on the west side of Pāʻia town.

Uʻu-Hodgins, who holds the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat, introduced the resolution.

Other business

Also Friday, council members passed on first reading Bill 78 to allow for construction of two accessory dwelling units for residential use on residentially zoned lots; and Bill 84 to restrict the number and specifically the locations of bed and breakfast homes on Molokaʻi.

On second and final reading, councilors approved Bills 70 and 80 authorizing $4 million for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Arts project in Wailuku. An amendment to the measures includes roof improvements to the project.