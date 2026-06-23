Lindsey receives Council endorsement from Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters

Ashley Awakea Lindsey, candidate for Maui County Council – Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū, announced her endorsement from the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters.

This endorsement underscores Lindsey’s “clear understanding of the challenges facing working families across Maui and her commitment to policies that support family-sustaining jobs, workforce development, housing affordability, and responsible economic growth,” said HRCC’s Sam Kim.

Lindsey said she’s honored to receive the endorsement. “Our collective commitment to honoring the people who call Maui Nui home, and working together to build a future where our families can live, stay, and thrive here for generations to come,” she said.

The Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters represents more than 6,000 skilled carpenters and construction professionals across the state. Their members recognize the value of investing in local workers, supporting apprenticeship and training opportunities, and ensuring that public investments create quality jobs that strengthen our communities. “We believe [Lindsey] will be a thoughtful and effective advocate for these priorities in the Maui County Council,” said Kim.

“I invite our entire community to share aloha with us on this journey,” said Lindsey. “Together, we can hold our communities and ʻohana up and help shape a stronger future for our people, our families, and our home. I look forward to collaborating with the HRCC and all community members for our local families.”

Lindsey will be sign waving this week Wednesday, June 24 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Friday, June 26 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Old Kahului Shopping Center to kick off her campaign.

For more information about Lindsey and her campaign, visit www.lindsey4mauinui.com or find her on Facebook and Instagram @lindsey4mauinui.

Candidates that filed nomination papers for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū seat before the June 2 deadline include: James “Nahele” Forrest, Randy Haʻaheo Konohia, Ashley Awakea Lindsey, Alan Lloyd and Marvin Moniz.