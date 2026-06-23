Maui Surf Forecast for June 24, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.4 feet 05:21 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 08:32 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:30 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small to moderate, medium to long period south and southeast swells will keep surf along south facing shores elevated through the week. A small, medium period south swell will continue to fade through Wednesday. The forerunners of the next long period south swell will begin to arrive in the islands by Wednesday morning, and then build into Wednesday night, peaking on Thursday with head high to overhead surf heights at most exposed south shore surf breaks.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually build through Wednesday and then hold into the weekend as trade winds strengthen. West facing shores will remain on the small side with a slight south swell wrap. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain fairly flat due to the lack of significant north swell energy.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.