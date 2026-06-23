Patel endorsed by ILWU Local 1260

House District 14 candidate Sne Patel

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1260 has endorsed West Maui small business owner Sne Patel for the House District 14 seat currently held by Republican Rep. Elle Cochran.

IBEW Local 1260 represents more than 3,500 members across Hawaiʻi and Guam, working in utilities, construction, communications, government, broadcasting and other industries, according to Patel’s announcement.

The endorsement is the sixth labor group backing for Patel’s campaign, joining support already announced from the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, Hawaiʻi Teamsters Local 996, Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 630, Sheet Metal Workers Local 293 and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 50.

Patel, a Democrat who has served on the joint State and County Economic Recovery Commission, said skilled workers will be central to rebuilding the region.

“West Maui’s future depends on investing in infrastructure, expanding workforce opportunities, creating more housing for local families, and building an economy that works for everyone,” Patel said. “I look forward to working alongside IBEW members and our labor partners to ensure that local workers have a strong voice in shaping Hawaiʻi’s future.”

Patel has lived and worked in West Maui for more than two decades and has been involved in Lahaina’s recovery efforts following the August 2023 wildfires. He is running for the District 14 seat, which represents Lahaina, Māʻalaea, Waiheʻe and Waiehu.

His campaign platform centers on disaster recovery, housing, infrastructure investment and support for local businesses.

District 14 includes Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Aside from Cochran, other candidates include Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Paʻele Kiakona of Lahaina and Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina.

More information on Patel’s campaign is available at joinpatel.com.

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.