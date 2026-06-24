PC: Trilogy Excursions

This month, Trilogy Excursions welcomed the return of its Captain’s Sunset Dinner Sail from Lahaina Harbor, marking a new chapter for one of the company’s most beloved experiences.

“This marks a meaningful return to one of the places that has long been part of Trilogy’s story, and we’re especially grateful to share this next chapter with Chef Brian Tadena, a local Maui talent we’re proud to spotlight,” said company leaders.

Chef Brian Tadena. PC: Trilogy Excursions

Tadena’s journey—from a Maui High School graduate to Head Chef of Kapena’s Kitchen, Trilogy’s in-house culinary team—”reflects the values that have always guided our company: investing in local talent, creating opportunities for growth, and celebrating the people who make Maui special,” according to Trilogy.

A graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Program, Tadena worked his way through the ranks under the mentorship of Maui Chef Jr. Ramones, who he says “taught me everything I know.”

Trilogy Surf and Turf. PC: Trilogy Excursions

Today, Tadena brings that experience, passion, and perspective to the Lahaina Captain’s Sunset Dinner Sail, where guests enjoy a chef-prepared four-course dinner featuring dishes such as Blackened Ahi Sashimi with sriracha aioli, Guava Glazed Pork Belly, Miso Baked Mahi Mahi, and Maui Onion Demi Braised Short Rib.

Trilogy Appetizer Course. PC: Trilogy Excursions

“I’m honored to be part of bringing this experience back to Lahaina,” said Tadena. “Growing up on Maui, I was fortunate to have mentors who invested their time and knowledge in me. Being able to return that investment by mentoring others, sharing what I’ve learned, and helping create something special for our community is incredibly meaningful.”

The relaunch also represents an opportunity to further elevate the experience, which Trilogy reports has long been a guest favorite. More than a dinner cruise, the Lahaina Captain’s Sunset Dinner Sail is designed as an elevated oceanfront dining experience—combining exceptional cuisine, attentive service, and the unmatched beauty of Maui’s coastline at sunset. Guests enjoy the intimacy of a chef-driven meal paired with the comfort, hospitality, and consistency that have become hallmarks of the Trilogy experience for over five decades.

“At Trilogy, being family-owned and operated means every sail is guided by generations of care. As we return, we’re honored to keep doing what we love—helping families create lasting memories on Maui, now and for generations to come,” according to Trilogy.

Trilogy West Maui Mountains. PC: Trilogy Excursions

Special Holiday Offering

To celebrate the season, Trilogy will host a special Fourth of July Lahaina Light Show Dinner Sail, offering guests a festive holiday-themed menu, premium cocktails, sunset sailing, and front-row views of Lahaina ’s Independence Day festivities from the water.

https://sailtrilogy.com/tour/fourth-of-july-sails

Lahaina Harbor. PC: Trilogy Excursions