Hirono co-introduces resolution commemorating 54th anniversary of Title IX, condemns efforts to weaken landmark legislation

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: Sen. Hirono

US Sen. Mazie Hirono co-introduced a bicameral congressional resolution to commemorate the 54th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark federal civil rights law spearheaded by the late Hawaiʻi Congresswoman Patsy Mink.

The resolution honors the legacy of the 1972 law, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs and significantly expanded academic and athletic opportunities for women and girls.

Supporters said the resolution defends against recent political efforts to narrow the law’s scope. These efforts include actions by the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to alter Title IX protections, particularly concerning transgender students and how schools manage cases of systemic gender discrimination.

“More than 50 years ago, Title IX was signed into law, advancing equity and creating countless opportunities for women to thrive in the classroom, on the field, and in their workplace,” Hirono said in a statement, adding that current political efforts misinterpret the law to create historical disadvantages.

Joining Hirono in leading the resolution are Sens. Patty Murray of Washington, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona.

The resolution seeks to celebrate the historical progress and expanded opportunities the law has provided for millions of students since its inception. Additionally, it calls on the executive branch to guarantee that schools actively prevent and respond to harassment and discrimination based on pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, sex stereotypes and sexual assault.

The measure also explicitly condemns efforts to use Title IX to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs or to restrict protections for transgender, intersex and nonbinary students.The measure has received endorsements from more than 50 civil rights, education and advocacy organizations, including the National Women’s Law Center, the Human Rights Campaign and the National Education Association.

Hirono has maintained a focus on gender equity legislation throughout her tenure. She previously introduced the Patsy T. Mink and Louise M. Slaughter Gender Equity in Education Act, which aims to secure additional resources for the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to improve Title IX implementation. Hirono also recently led a group of 130 lawmakers in filing an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court regarding the rights of transgender students to participate in school sports.