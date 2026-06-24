Kīhei 4th Friday, June 26, 2026

Kīhei’s June 2026 4th Friday Town Party takes place June 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

The public is invited to enjoy live local music with Christopher Magee and Maui’s own Kaina Kountry. Missy Aguilar will be in Food Court. Enjoy food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping. Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will also be on display. Kids can enjoy a Keiki Zone with Balloon Twisting, Arts and Crafts, 4 Kids Quick Science, and more.

Free evening entertainment is offered from 6 to 9 p.m. at the K4F Main Stage.

K4F Main Stage Timeline:

6-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:05-6:50 p.m. Christopher Magee

6:50-7 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7-7:30 p.m. Lucky Number Drawing

7:30-7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:40-8:55 p.m. Kaina Kountry

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

Missy Aguilar

FREE Parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Organizers extended special thanks to Azeka Shopping Center, MW Group Ltd., H. Hawaii Media and Waste Pro Hawaii.

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. Those who are interested in giving back to the community and participating in an exciting monthly event, can contact organizers at www.kiheifridays.com. or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their business’s communities.

For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.