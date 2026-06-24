The state’s farm-to-school initiative recently brought Okinawa sweet potato to menus this month. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

Nine school kitchen teams from Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu will compete in the inaugural Localicious School Kitchen Cook-off presented by FreshPoint/Armstrong Produce and Hawaiʻi Gas on July 12, 2026, at the 60th Annual Hawaiʻi State Farm Fair in Whitmore Village on Oʻahu.

The nine teams competing are:

Washington Middle School – Lucas Fong and Somphet Chanhpheng

Kahakai Elementary School – John Harding and Rizz Badar

Kalanianaʻole Elementary School – Ashlyn Kekoa and Amanda Santiago

Keaʻau High School – Jairlynn Kinoshita and Kendrick Dacayanan

Kohala High School – Indigo Mathewson and Jean Pang

Konawaena High School – Edward Romero and Pearl Muraki

Mililani Mauka Elementary School – David Kim and Micah Rodriguez

Moanalua Middle School – Derrick Ailipo and Robby Wooldridge

Waiākeawaena Elementary School – Sydirah Aricayos and Justina Frias

Created by the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation in collaboration with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education, the cook-off celebrates the creativity, skill, and dedication of Hawaiʻi’s school food service professionals while encouraging the use of locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients in public school meals.

The competition supports the goals of Act 175 (2021), which established Hawaiʻi’s Farm to School program and calls for HIDOE to work toward sourcing 30% locally produced food in public school meals by 2030. By challenging school kitchen teams to create nutritious, student-friendly recipes using Hawaiʻi-grown ingredients, the cook-off demonstrates how school meal programs can support local agriculture, improve student nutrition, and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s food security.

The event will be held at Whitmore Village, the future home of Hawaiʻi’s first Regional Kitchen, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. The Regional Kitchen will help expand the use of local ingredients in school meals, create new market opportunities for Hawaiʻi farmers and ranchers, and support the state’s broader Farm to School initiative.

“School meals have the power to do far more than feed students,” said HIDOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “They can influence lifelong eating habits, support student success, strengthen connections to local agriculture, and improve the health of our communities. The Localicious School Kitchen Cook-off showcases the talent of our cafeteria teams and demonstrates how local food can help shape a healthier future for Hawaiʻi.”

Dishes will be judged by students representing Hawaiʻi’s public schools. By putting students at the center of the judging process, the cook-off reinforces the importance of creating meals that are not only nutritious and locally sourced but also appealing to the students who enjoy them every day.

The winning recipe will earn a place on the HIDOE 2027–2028 school lunch menu giving students statewide the opportunity to enjoy a dish created by Hawaiʻi’s own school kitchen professionals.

“The Localicious competition is a glimpse into the future of school meals in Hawaiʻi,” said Sen.

Donovan M. Dela Cruz, who has championed the Regional Kitchen initiative and efforts to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s food security. “As we build the infrastructure needed to connect local agriculture with our schools we are creating opportunities to support local farmers, improve student nutrition, and increase our state’s resilience. This competition demonstrates how those investments can translate into healthier meals for our keiki.”

The cook-off also shines a spotlight on the critical role cafeteria workers play in nourishing Hawaiʻi’s students. Every day, school food service teams across the state prepare and serve thousands of meals that help students learn, grow, and thrive.

“Food is one of the most powerful ways we show care and aloha for our keiki,” said First Lady Jaime Kanani Green. “Every school meal is an opportunity to nourish a child, support a local farmer and strengthen our communities. This competition celebrates the dedicated cafeteria workers who are helping build a healthier future for Hawaiʻi one meal at a time.”