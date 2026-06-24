M3.6 earthquake consistent with slip along Kīlauea volcano’s south flank

Big Island earthquake, June 24, 2026. PC: USGS

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake occurred 9 miles south of the village of Volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi at 8:29 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The quake occurred at a depth of 5 miles below sea level, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The HVO reports the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

Most earthquakes in this region are caused by motion of Kīlauea volcano’s south flank, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust, according to the HVO. “The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with slip along the south flank. This earthquake is not directly related to the ongoing eruptive activity on Kīlauea volcano,” the HVO reports.

There were more than 70 felt reports (http://earthquake.usgs.gov/dyfi/) recorded within the first half an hour of the quake.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.