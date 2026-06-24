Statewide workshop series to help community organizations better access funding opportunities

A statewide workshop series will equip community-based organizations with the tools, knowledge and resources needed to successfully access funding opportunities through the Hawaiʻi Green Fee.

Act 96 established a dedicated funding source to support Hawaiʻi’s environmental priorities. With approximately $129 million allocated through the state budget, many community organizations will have an unprecedented opportunity to secure resources for projects that protect Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources.

However, these funds will be distributed through government requests for proposals, a process that requires certain compliance and procurement procedures in the application stage that may be new to many organizations.

Organized by Care for ʻĀina Now Coalition, Hawaiʻi Green Growth, Hawaiʻi Public Policy Advocates, Hawaiʻi Grant Partners, and the Governor’s Green Fee Advisory Council, the two-part workshop series aims to ensure that community organizations are prepared to compete successfully for these resources.

Organizations will better understand government procurement processes, prepare competitive proposals, navigate compliance requirements, and build partnerships that strengthen applications for Green Fee funding opportunities.

The series is designed for nonprofit leaders, grants managers, environmental organizations, and community groups seeking to access the first round of Green Fee funding dedicated to environmental stewardship, climate and hazard mitigation, and sustainable tourism initiatives across Hawaiʻi.

The series will ultimately teach participants:

Green Fee implementation and funding opportunities

Building capacity among community organizations

Environmental stewardship and climate resilience investments

Ensuring equitable access to Green Fee resources

The first virtual webinar will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 24, over Zoom. Register online at bit.ly/junegreenfeeworkshop.

Following the virtual training, in-person workshops will be held on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi during July and August. These sessions will provide opportunities for organizations to workshop project ideas, receive peer feedback, and explore collaborative proposals.

For more information on the workshops, please contact Samantha Happ at communications@hawaiigreengrowth.org.



