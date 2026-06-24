West Maui Greenway virtual meeting and open house set for Thursday evening

An aerial photo provides an overview of the south portion of the planned West Maui Greenway in the vicinity of Ukumehame. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui Department of Public Works will host a virtual meeting and open house on the West Maui Greenway Environmental Assessment Project from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 889 3362 6269.

The West Maui Greenway is a proposed 25-mile, multiuse trail that traverses the West Maui Coast and connects Ukumehame in the south to Līpoa Point in the north. As part of the planning and approval process, state law requires that an environmental assessment be conducted on the shared-use path.

Hosted by the Department of Public Works and consultants SSFM International, Thursday night’s meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about West Maui Greenway’s environmental assessment process.

Also, residents are encouraged to view and provide feedback on proposed design considerations via project website, https://ssfm.konveio.com/westmauigreenway (Input can be received from Thursday through July 24.)

Physically separate from Honoapi‘ilani Highway, West Maui Greenway is envisioned to provide a safe, alternative form of transportation for commuters and recreational users. Also, the trail would serve as an emergency access and evacuation route, a protective firebreak and a potential space for relocating utilities underground.

Public Works proposes to construct the West Maui Greenway by repurposing abandoned cane haul roads and a railroad right-of-way to link locations between Ukumehame and Līpoa Point. Once completed, the West Maui Greenway will connect communities throughout the region to destinations, such as schools, workplaces, shops, parks and beaches.

For more information on the project, email County Public Works civil engineer Nolly Yagin at nolly.yagin@co.maui.hi.us.