Lahaina to host Little League tournament for first time in 18 years

Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation employees add dirt to the infield at Lahaina Recreation Field No. 4 in preparation for the first Little League tournament at the Lahaina Recreation Center in 18 years. PC: County of Maui

The West Maui Little League will host a District III Maui County tournament when the Minors Division tournament kicks off Friday through Sunday at the Lahaina Recreation Center Field No. 4. West Maui Little League last hosted a District III tournament in 2008.

“As Lahaina continues to heal, bringing this tournament back to West Maui is a meaningful reminder of our community’s resilience,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “After 18 years, our young athletes once again have the opportunity to play in their hometown, while welcoming families and visitors who support our local businesses and contribute to West Maui’s ongoing recovery.”

Mayor Richard Bissen speaks recently during opening ceremonies for a Little League tournament at the War Memorial Complex. PC: County of Maui

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation prioritized upgrading and renovating Lahaina Recreation Field No. 4, including fixing and building the pitching mound, weeding and adding dirt to the infield and making general agricultural improvements, allowing tournament play to return.

The 2026 Minors Division District III tournament is one of five Little League tournaments being held at Count parks facilities this summer.

“We are proud to provide the facilities that give Maui County’s young baseball players the opportunity to compete, grow and advance to the state tournament level,” Parks and Recreation Director Patrick McCall said. “Our County teams work tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare these fields, and they take tremendous pride in creating a place where our keiki can showcase their talent, pursue their dreams and make lasting memories through the game they love.”

Bissen expressed his appreciation to Parks Department employees for their hard work to renovate and upgrade the playing field for the Little League tournaments to return to Lahaina town.

The Minors Division features players ages 8-10 from Little League teams Central East Maui, Maui Upcountry, Moloka‘i, Kīhei and host West Maui. The Maui County champion will advance to the Hawai‘i State Little League Minors Division Tournament, slated July 22–26, 2026, on Hawai‘i Island.

The Majors Division District III tournament for players ages 9-12 from June 19-23, 2026, at War Memorial Complex Field No. 1 featured Little League teams from host Central East Maui, Maui Upcountry, Moloka‘i, Kīhei and West Maui. Central East Maui won Tuesday and advances to the Hawai‘i State Little League Majors Division tournament set for July 17-21, 2026, at War Memorial Complex Field No. 1.

The Intermediate 50/70 Division Maui County tournament for players ages 11-13 from June 5-7, 2026, at Eddie Tam Memorial Complex Field No. 7 had teams from Central East Maui, Maui Upcountry and West Maui. Central East Maui won and moves on to the state tournament from July 10-14, 2026, on O‘ahu.

Ball players take part in opening ceremonies on June 20 at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The Junior Division county tournament for players ages 12-14 years old from June 12-14, 2026, at Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium featured teams from Central East Maui, Moloka‘i and Maui Upcountry. Central East Maui won and moves on to the state tournament from June 26-29, 2026, on O‘ahu.

For general information about the Parks and Recreation Department and County sports facilities, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .