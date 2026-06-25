Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:39 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long period south swell has peaked, producing head high to overhead surf heights at most exposed south shore surf breaks. This swell will slowly ease Friday and Saturday. Another small, long period south swell energy will fill in Saturday and peak by Sunday before gradually declining early next week. This swell should boost surf heights back up to near normal.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy into early next week as breezy trades persist. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain small to tiny through the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.