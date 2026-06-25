Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long period south swell has peaked, producing head high to overhead surf heights at most exposed south shore surf breaks. This swell will slowly ease Friday and Saturday. Another small, long period south swell energy will fill in Saturday and peak by Sunday before gradually declining early next week. This swell should boost surf heights back up to near normal.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy into early next week as breezy trades persist. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain small to tiny through the first half of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com