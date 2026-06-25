Update: New Maui County water rates set to go into effect with new fiscal year, July 1

New water rate fees for fiscal 2027 will go into effect on July 1, according to the Maui County Department of Water Supply.

“While water rates are increasing, most residential customers will see only a modest change in their monthly bill—about 1 to 2 percent on average,” Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said. “The more significant increases apply to customers with higher water use, helping to support conservation efforts while minimizing impacts on the average household.”

During Maui County Council final 2027 budget deliberations, members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee members did not recommend substantive changes to the Department of Water Supply’s proposed 5% increase to monthly service fees and higher tiered rates for fiscal 2027.

The additional funds are needed to pay for $30 million in annual infrastructure needs. The hikes will help the department avoid a $2.6 million deficit and pay for aging pipe replacements and new water sources.

A full list of water service rates and charges can be found on the County of Maui Department of Water Supply’s website at mauicounty.gov/216/water-charges.

Editor’s note: The original post of this story has been updated to include a comment from Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean.