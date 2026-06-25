Maui News

Phone scam alert: MFD warns of fraudulent fundraising

June 25, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
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Maui Fire. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety is not soliciting donations or conducting any fundraising by telephone.

The department has received reports of scammers calling residents attempting to get information or solicit money in the name of the “Maui Fire Department” or the “Lahaina Hawaii Fire Department.”

So far, the calls have come from phones with non-Hawaii area codes. “These calls are frauds,” the department warns.

The department advises: “If you receive one of these calls, please hang up. Please do not give out any sensitive, personal or financial information over the phone. If you think you have been scammed, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number: 808-244-6400.”

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