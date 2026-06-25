Recall: MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties potential plastic presence

MorningStar Farms – recalled products. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health, Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by MorningStar Farms for its Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties. The recall was issued due to the potential presence of plastic pieces which may cause injury or pose a choking hazard.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including retailers like Safeway, Times Supermarket and Don Quijote in Hawai‘i. FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Name UPC Size Best If Used By Date MorningStar Farms

Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets 000 28989 10110 5 10.5 oz July 07 2027

July 08 2027 MorningStar Farms

Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties 000 28989 10094 8 8.0 oz July 05 2027

July 06 2027

July 07 2027

Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums. There have been no reported cases of injury or illness to date in Hawaiʻi.

The FDB advises consumers to verify that they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. Consumers who purchased the affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund. For more information, consumers may contact MorningStar Farms Consumer Affairs Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to noon HST by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837.