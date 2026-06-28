Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau names Travis Watanabe to new brand leadership role

Travis Watanabe. PC: Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau

The Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau has created a new executive position, chief brand and narrative officer, and named Travis Watanabe to fill it starting July 1.

The role is the first significant change to its executive brand leadership structure in more than 20 years, according to an announcement. Watanabe will oversee the organization’s brand and marketing strategy, destination storytelling and reputation management in domestic and international markets.

He will coordinate with the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, the bureau’s island chapters, industry partners and community stakeholders on how Hawai’i is portrayed and experienced in key visitor markets, the organization said.

Watanabe previously worked at Red Bull, where he served as senior director of athlete marketing. In that role, he worked on athlete partnerships, sports sponsorships and brand strategy for the company.

Aaron Salā, the bureau’s president and chief executive officer, said the new position reflects the organization’s view that maintaining Hawai’i’s competitiveness as a destination requires more than visitor awareness.

“Success today depends on much more than awareness,” Salā said in a statement, pointing to relevance, trust and relationship-building as priorities for the bureau going forward.

Sean Dee, chair of the bureau’s board of directors, said the board sees the new role as an investment in the state’s tourism leadership amid changes in the broader travel industry.