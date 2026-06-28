Maui business wins bronze medal in 2026 Artisan International Flavor Awards

Brad Beck’s Pāʻia Spice Company took the bronze metal in the 2026 International Flavor Awards. Courtesy photo

Pāʻia Spice Company received a bronze metal in the 2026 International Flavor Awards for its Big Haole’s Original Blend. The award came in the savory rub category.

“I’m blown away,” owner Brad Beck said. “We started this company almost five years ago selling hand labeled bottles to people barbecuing at Hoʻokipa. Now, 40,000 bottles later and we’ve placed internationally.”

While Big Haole’s Original is the spice company’s largest seller nationally and Big Haole’s Kiawe its biggest seller on Maui, both blends are enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. Also, under the Big Haole’s brand is Pika, and Blackened while the Aunty Jen brand includes No. 1 seller Pizza and Things (Italian blend), Greek, Caribbean, Teriyaki and new Garlic Butter.

Pāʻia Spice Company blends can be found at retailers around the island or from Beck himself at the Kīhei Farmers and Crafters Market from 8 to noon Saturdays behind the Kukui Mall in Kīhei.

The company’s website is paiaspice.com.