Pukalani Terrace Center hosts its Fifth Annual Back-to-School Drive

Pukalani Terrace Center, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, is proud to host its Fifth Annual Back-to-School Drive on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This community event aims to ensure that every Upcountry keiki is ready to thrive in the 2026-2027 school year by collecting and distributing essential school supplies. All are invited to come together in support of local students and families while enjoying an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

The event features live entertainment, fun activities for keiki, a live radio broadcast by HHawaii Media, and special giveaways given throughout the day. Giveaways include an overnight stay at the Maui Coast Hotel, Kula Country Farms gift certificates and $75 Fabianis gift card.

Families are encouraged to pre-register for a chance to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. One backpack will be awarded to a randomly selected winner in each grade level (K–8). Registration is open through July 14 at https://www.pukalanicenter.com/current/.

Community members who are able to give back are encouraged to bring school supply donations to the event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club Makawao. Cash donations are also accepted. Visit pukalanicenter.com for school supplies list. Donations can also be dropped off ahead of the event at collection bins located at Ace Hardware, Kalei’s Lunchbox, and the Bank of Hawaiʻi Pukalani Branch.

Every donation helps make a difference. By coming together as a community, Maui’s keiki will be able to have a successful school year to learn and grow.