Texaco round up raises $100,000 for Red Cross Hawai’i, including top donations at Wailuku station

Company representatives and American Red Cross Hawai’i Chapter officials join employees at Waiākea Texaco in Hilo to mark Island Energy Services’ round-up fundraising campaign success in raising $100,000 for the Red Cross. Courtesy photo

Island Energy Services, the exclusive licensee of the Texaco brand in Hawai’i, raised $100,000 for the American Red Cross Hawai’i Chapter through a statewide round-up campaign at its company-owned Texaco stations, the company announced.

The campaign ran from March through April in recognition of Red Cross Month in Hawai’i, allowing customers to round up purchases at checkout for direct donations. Thirty Texaco stations and two franchisees statewide took part.

Island Energy Services increased its matching pledge from $20,000 to $50,000 during the campaign in response to severe Kona Low storms that affected communities across the state, according to the company.

Among Maui’s contributions, Uptown Texaco in Wailuku ranked among the top three fundraising locations statewide, the company said. The two other top performers were Waiākea Texaco in Hilo, which raised nearly $7,500 and was the campaign’s highest-grossing station, and Kōloa Town Texaco in Kōloa, Kaua’i.

Jon Mauer, chief executive officer of Island Energy Services, credited customers, employees, franchisees and station teams for the campaign’s outcome, saying it reflected community generosity and local partnerships.

Molly Schmidt, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region, said the organization depends on partners such as Island Energy Services to support its mission across the state.

Waiākea Texaco Manager Lorraine “Nani” Nuesca was recognized for her team’s participation during the campaign, the company said.

Island Energy Services said it remains committed to supporting local organizations while providing energy services across Hawai’i.