Fire causes $300,000 in damage to Pāʻia home

Pāʻia home fire (6.27.26) PC: Maui Fire Department

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Pili Loko Street in Pāʻia at 8:23 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Responding units, including Engine 2, Engine 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator, arrived to find a single-story, single-family dwelling fully involved.

Crews extended hose lines to extinguish the flames and protect neighboring residences. The fire was brought under control at 8:45 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 10 p.m..

No injuries were reported, as the occupants were not home and are believed to be off-island. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Damage is estimated at $300,000 for the structure, with an unknown value for the contents.