Jammin’ in July Wailuku First Friday, July 3

Summer continues in the heart of historic Wailuku Town at Jammin’ in July, Wailuku First Friday on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. come shop and eat local along Market Street, the Wailuku Garage and the town merchants.

Market Street Stage Entertainment

Jimmy & The Twins

6 – 7:30 p.m. — Jimmy & The Twins

Kick off the evening with Jimmy & The Twins, a popular Maui trio known for their crowd-pleasing mix of classic rock, blues, country, and pop favorites. Drawing from an extensive repertoire spanning the 1960s through today, the band delivers energetic performances featuring songs from artists such as Tom Petty, The Beatles, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, and many more. Their upbeat sound and familiar tunes make them a favorite at venues and events across Maui.

The Haiku Hillbillys

7:45 – 9:00 p.m. — The Haiku Hillbillys

Closing out the night are Maui favorites The Haiku Hillbillys, led by singer-songwriter Randall Rospond. Known for their signature blend of “Funky Groovin’ Poetic Folk,” the group combines Americana, folk, bluegrass, blues, reggae, rock, and island influences into a uniquely Maui sound. Audiences can expect an eclectic mix of original songs and beloved covers from artists including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, the Grateful Dead, John Prine, and Lucinda Williams, all delivered with the band’s laid-back, roots-inspired style.

Wailuku Garage

Enjoy the sounds of DJ Z spinning favorite hits while exploring local vendors at the Wailuku Garage. Support local by shopping, eating, and celebrating Maui’s small businesses and artisans.

Parking and Road Closures

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, with access via Church Street between Vineyard and Main Streets.

Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles remaining on Market Street after closure will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Wailuku First Friday continues its tradition as a vibrant, community-centered event where residents and visitors gather to support local businesses, enjoy live music, and experience the charm of Wailuku Town.

Organizers extended a special thanks to the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, and KPOA 93.5 FM.

For updates and more information, visit: www.wailukufirstfriday.com