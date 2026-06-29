Maui Chamber announces annual Summer Social & Member Celebration

Maui Chamber of Commerce. PC: courtesy

The Maui Chamber of Commerce invites business professionals and community leaders to attend its Annual Summer Social & Member Celebration on Friday, July 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the King Kamehameha Golf Club’s Waikapū Ballroom.

The annual event serves as the Chamber’s membership meeting and a celebration of Maui’s vibrant business community. Attendees will enjoy networking opportunities, the installation of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, a member business showcase, and a special presentation from featured speaker Jennings Imel, Vice President, Western Region of the US Chamber of Commerce. Imel will provide a federal update on current issues affecting businesses across the country, offering valuable insights into national policies, economic trends, and legislative developments that may impact Maui’s business community.

Maui Chamber of Commerce. PC: courtesy

“The Summer Social & Member Celebration is an opportunity to bring together business and community leaders to strengthen connections, celebrate accomplishments, and gain valuable perspectives on issues affecting our economy,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We are especially excited to welcome Jennings Imel and provide our members and community with direct insight from the US Chamber of Commerce, whose critical advocacy and data-driven economic insights shape national legislation and who collaborate with local chambers of commerce, helping to support their economic initiatives, local advocacy, and community development.”

In addition to the program, attendees can explore the Member Business Showcase, featuring Chamber member businesses sharing their products, services, and resources. The event theme, Cultivating Connections, Growing Together, reflects the Chamber’s commitment to fostering relationships and supporting a thriving business environment on Maui.

Tickets are available for both Chamber members and non-members. Pre-registration is required. Sponsorship opportunities and member showcase booths are also available for businesses seeking additional visibility and engagement with attendees.

Maui Chamber of Commerce. PC: courtesy

For more information or to register, visit MauiChamber.com.