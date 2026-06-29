Maui Surf Forecast for June 30, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 03:15 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:00 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:35 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:03 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate, long-period south swell will begin to slowly fade tonight and continue to decline through midweek, leading to a decreasing trend in south and west shore surf through Wednesday. A small bump in surf along south-facing shores is possible Thursday into Friday with the arrival of a small, long-period south swell, but another larger long-period south swell energy pulse should arrive by late Saturday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week with moderate to fresh trades in place. Nearly flat surf heights will persist along north facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.