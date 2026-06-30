Hawaiʻi Attorney General secures 53 million eggs and $3.3 million in nationwide price-fixing settlement

A dozen blue eggs from Hawaiʻi Island resident, Brandon Rinzai’s, hens. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

A bipartisan multistate investigation conducted in partnership with the US Department of Justice revealed that three of the largest egg producers colluded to raise egg prices for years.

Attorney General Anne Lopez secured 53 million eggs for consumers nationwide and $3.3 million from Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch after an investigation found that the producers illegally coordinated for years to influence a daily price index for eggs, which artificially increased prices for retailers and consumers throughout the country.

Attorney General Lopez and the coalition’s investigation found that from approximately June 2022 to March 2025, the egg producers secretly communicated with each other to coordinate their bidding activity and influence the daily egg price quotes published by Urner Barry, a benchmark pricing service widely used in egg supply contracts.

For example, in December 2022, Hickman’s CEO emailed Versova and Cal-Maine executives urging them to submit “strong bids, early and often” to push prices higher. All three companies then submitted dozens of bids at higher prices, which led to Urner Barry increasing its price quotes.

By manipulating the Urner Barry benchmark, the companies artificially inflated the price of eggs paid by retailers and consumers across the nation.

Under the settlement, all three companies must end their illegal coordination to manipulate prices, adopt compliance measures to prevent future violations, and fully cooperate with oversight by the states. They must designate antitrust compliance officers to monitor for violations of the settlement and report violations to the states and US Department of Justice.

The 53 million donated eggs will be provided at the companies’ expense to food banks and nonprofit organizations across the participating states and must meet all food safety and regulatory standards. The companies will also pay a combined $3.3 million to the states.

A shopper looks at the eggs available at Safeway in Hilo on Jan. 30, 2025. At the time, there were only eggs from the mainland US available. (Kelsey Walling/Big Island Now)

Of the 53 million eggs obtained through the settlement, the exact number of eggs to be distributed to Hawaiʻi is still under review by the producers due to distribution logistics. Hawaiʻi could receive approximately 1 million eggs, to be delivered directly to food banks.

“When companies illegally manipulate prices, Hawaiʻi families pay the price at the checkout counter,” Lopez said. “This settlement holds these producers accountable and helps ensure that essential food items remain accessible to families and communities in Hawaiʻi and across the nation.”

Joining Lopez and the US Department of Justice in securing this settlement are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

The stipulation and order for each company can be viewed here: Cal-Maine, Versova, Hickman’s Egg Ranch Inc.