Maui News

Hiker airlifted to safety after suffering injury at Haleakalā National Park

June 30, 2026, 5:00 AM HST
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Palikū Campsite in Haleakalā Crater. File NPS Photo (2021)

A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to safety after sustaining an ankle injury while hiking at Haleakalā National Park on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. on June 26, 2026 in the Palikū Cabins area.

Firefighters from Engine 13 and Rescue 10 responded to the incident. Crews aboard the departmentʻs Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman to a landing zone at Hosmer’s Grove. Upon arrival, she was turned over to Emergency Medical Services personnel for further evaluation.

The response concluded at 6:20 p.m.

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