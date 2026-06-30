Hiker airlifted to safety after suffering injury at Haleakalā National Park

Palikū Campsite in Haleakalā Crater. File NPS Photo (2021)

A 27-year-old woman was airlifted to safety after sustaining an ankle injury while hiking at Haleakalā National Park on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. on June 26, 2026 in the Palikū Cabins area.

Firefighters from Engine 13 and Rescue 10 responded to the incident. Crews aboard the departmentʻs Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman to a landing zone at Hosmer’s Grove. Upon arrival, she was turned over to Emergency Medical Services personnel for further evaluation.

The response concluded at 6:20 p.m.