MADD Hawaiʻi honors law enforcement and community leaders in statewide ceremony

Back Row, (l to r): Officer Adam Roberg, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Vasconcelles, Officer Jonathan Nasu, Officer Kukilakilakuumakuakane Serrao, Maui Coalition for Drug Free Youth, Andrew Martin, Officer Joshua Kalb, Sergeant Stephen Kelly. Front row (l to r): Officer Joshua Zara, Deputy Sheriff Tyler Len, Officer Brad Taylor, Officer Kalani Scanlan. PC: MADD Hawaiʻi

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawaiʻi held its annual Law Enforcement Recognition ceremony on Thursday, June 25 to honor the dedicated individuals who have gone above and beyond in the fight against impaired driving.

The event held earlier this week took place at the Grand Wailea Waldorf Astoria Resort and welcomed nearly 100 guests from across the state.

A total of 15 honorees were recognized, including law enforcement officers from multiple counties, a deputy prosecuting attorney, and a valued community partner. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Maui Police Department Sergeant Stephen Kelly, in recognition of his outstanding service and long-standing dedication to traffic safety and impaired driving enforcement. A new award this year – Rookie of the Year – was presented to Honolulu Police Department Officer Kukilakilakuumakuakane Serrao for his incredible work so early on in his career.

Award recipients included:

Sergeant Stephen Kelly – Maui County

Officer Jonathan Nasu – Honolulu City & County

Officer Joshua Zara – Honolulu City & County

Officer Kukilakilakuumakuakane Serrao – Honolulu City & County

Deputy Sheriff Matthew Vasconcelles – Honolulu City & County

Deputy Sheriff Tyler Len – Honolulu City & County

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Pregill – Honolulu City & County

Officer Joshua Kalb – Maui County

Officer Ryan Tsang – Maui County

Officer Brad Taylor – Maui County

Officer Adam Roberg – Hawaiʻi County

Officer Kalani J. L. Scanlan – Kauaʻi County

Officer Desmond K. Thain – Kauaʻi County

Andrew Martin, Prosecuting Attorney – Maui County

Maui Coalition for Drug Free Youth – Maui County

“The individuals we honored each play a critical role in protecting lives and promoting safety on our roadways,” said Makena Young, Program Director for MADD Hawaiʻi. “Their work makes a real and lasting impact in our communities.”

Young applauded the ongoing partnership between law enforcement, state agencies, and community organizations in reducing roadway fatalities.

MADD was honored to have Olivia Tom, Miss Hawaiʻi Teen USA join them and emcee the event. The ceremony opened with a presentation of colors by the Civil Air Patrol Maui County Composite Squadron 057, setting a powerful tone for an afternoon of gratitude and reflection.

In addition to the honorees, the event featured remarks from Mayor Bissen, Deputy Director Robin Shishido, Andrea Maniago, and Antonio Williams who thanked the honorees for their invaluable commitment in keeping our community safe.

The ceremony reflects MADD’s commitment to uplifting and supporting those on the frontlines of impaired driving prevention across Hawaiʻi.