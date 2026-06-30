Maui News

Maui County offices to close Friday in observance of Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday

June 30, 2026, 4:30 PM HST
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County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

Nearly all Maui County offices, facilities and services will be closed Friday in observance of the July 4 holiday. However, county pools will remain open on Friday, but close on Saturday.

The Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO will have shortened hours on Friday, open from 6 a.m. to noon, and the Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center will be open only from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Other closures include the following:

  • All County of Maui offices
  • Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
  • Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
  • Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

There will be no schedule changes for the following services:

  • Residential trash pickup on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi
  • Maui Bus

Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Monday. 

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