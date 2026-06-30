Maui County offices to close Friday in observance of Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday

County of Maui photo of Kalana O Maui county building. PC: County of Maui

Nearly all Maui County offices, facilities and services will be closed Friday in observance of the July 4 holiday. However, county pools will remain open on Friday, but close on Saturday.

The Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO will have shortened hours on Friday, open from 6 a.m. to noon, and the Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center will be open only from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Other closures include the following:

All County of Maui offices

Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

There will be no schedule changes for the following services:

Residential trash pickup on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

Maui Bus

Regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Monday.