Regional Director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting, July 7

Megan Ness and Maria Santiago will be the featured speakers at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting on July 7, 2026. PC: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Maui

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset welcomes Big Brothers Big Sisters Regional Director, Megan Ness as its guest speaker at an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. She will be joined in her presentation by Maria Santiago, Enrollment and Matching Specialist for the organization. The title of their presentation is ” Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi: Strengthening Futures Through Mentoring on Maui”.

This presentation will share how Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi supports keiki across Maui through one-to-one mentoring, including an overview of the organization, its program impact, and opportunities for community involvement. It will also explore how mentoring relationships help youth build confidence, strengthen school success, and form healthy, supportive connections, while highlighting the broader ripple effects these relationships have on families and the wider community.

Megan Ness, MBA: Maui Regional Director has a strong foundation in nonprofit and community-based work, shaped by her experience with Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi’s Maui Relief Program, as well as many years with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, serving in both volunteer and program management roles. Through this work, she has developed a broad understanding of the importance of coordinated, relationship-centered support in helping individuals and families thrive.

Maria Santiago, BSW: Enrollment and Matching Specialist has a strong foundation in youth services, shaped by her internship and previous work as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaiʻi, where she supported meaningful one-to-one relationships with local youth. Through her experience in a variety of youth-focused programs, she has developed a broad understanding of the needs of keiki and the importance of consistent, supportive relationships in healthy development.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza at 226 Kupuohi Street in Lahaina. The social period begins at 5 p.m.; light snacks are available for purchase. The formal meeting program is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.