West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply Celebrates Return to Lahaina with Grand Opening

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply officially celebrated the grand opening of its new flagship store at Lahaina Cannery on Saturday, June 27, welcoming hundreds of friends, family members, customers, and community supporters in a heartfelt celebration of resilience, recovery, and coming home.

Located at Lahaina Cannery, 1191 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Suite 101, the new flagship store marks the business’s return to Lahaina nearly three years after losing its previous location in the August 8, 2023 wildfire.

The day began with a Morning Cast at Māla Wharf, where longtime customers, local fishermen, and community members gathered to fish and talk story before making their way to the store for the grand opening.

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply

A blessing led by Uncle Wilmont Kahaialii marked the opening of the new location, surrounded by hundreds of supporters who filled the store and parking area in celebration. Throughout the day, guests enjoyed live performances by Noa Peppa, Lahaina Grown, and special guest John Cruz, along with giveaways, family activities, and opportunities to reconnect with friends and neighbors.

The grand opening marks the culmination of nearly three years of determination and hard work. While rebuilding their flagship location, Katie and Lopaka Wilson continued serving customers through their Kaʻanapali Shores store and pop-up events across Hawaiʻi, ensuring the business remained active and their team stayed employed. In recognition of those efforts, they were honored with the 2024 Mayor’s Small Business Award for Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or Fewer Employees).

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support our community showed us this weekend,” said Lopaka Wilson, co-owner of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply. “Looking out and seeing so many familiar faces celebrating with us reminded us why we never gave up on coming back to Lahaina. Mahalo to everyone who stood by us, encouraged us, and helped make this day possible. Opening our doors in Lahaina again is something we’ll never forget, and we’re excited to welcome everyone into our new home.”

For more than three decades, West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply has been a trusted destination for fishing tackle, marine supplies, sporting goods, outdoor gear, and local knowledge for generations of Maui residents and visitors.

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply

“What made Saturday so special wasn’t just opening the doors to a new store,” said Katie Wilson, co-owner of West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply. “It was seeing our community together again. Every hug, every story, every smile reminded us why we wanted to come back to Lahaina… Mahalo for welcoming us home.”

The Wilson family also extended their appreciation to the many volunteers, local businesses, community partners, and friends who contributed their time, talents, and encouragement in helping prepare the new store for opening day.

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lahaina Cannery. The business will also continue operating its Kāʻanapali Shores location daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re excited for what comes next,” added Lopaka Wilson. “Reopening our doors in Lahaina is just the beginning. We look forward to serving our community, helping families make memories on the water, and welcoming everyone into our new home for many years to come.”

For more information, visit westmauisports.com or call 808-661-MALA.

West Maui Sports & Fishing Supply