14 endangered missing children safely recovered on Oʻahu during ‘Operation Shine the Light VII’

Ed Arias, Commander of the Department of the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Amanda Leonard – Coordinator of the Department of the AG’s Missing Child Center-Hawaiʻi and MAILE AMBER Alert Coordinator

A multiagency child recovery operation conducted last week Thursday and Friday, known as “Operation Shine the Light VII,” resulted in the safe location and recovery of 14 children on Oʻahu.

The recovery included nine girls and five boys ranging in age from 13 to 17. The recovered minors were assessed and screened for human trafficking and other forms of child abuse and exploitation.

This is the largest recovery effort in the operation’s history. Information reported by the public, including sightings and tips, contributed to the success of the operation. Authorities say investigations are ongoing and confidential.

The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services and the Honolulu Police Department worked jointly with the Department of Law Enforcement, FBI Honolulu, US Secret Service, US Marshals Service, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, First Circuit Family Court, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney Honolulu County, Hale Kipa Trafficking Victim Assistance Program and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The effort was focused on locating, recovering and providing emergency services to endangered missing children reported as “runaways” across Oʻahu.

“Endangered runaways are highly vulnerable and can experience homelessness, abuse and exploitation and accidents while they are missing. Operation Shine the Light aims to protect their safety and restore their childhood through collective action,” said Amanda Leonard, coordinator of the Missing Child Center-Hawaiʻi and MAILE AMBER Alert Coordinator. “Online safety and real-world awareness should be practiced especially during summer months when children’s routines change and free time increases.”

“The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s goal is to protect every child in Hawaiʻi. Thanks to all our partners who are helping us achieve this goal,” said Ed Arias, commander of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“Operation Shine the Light reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting Hawaiʻi’s youth. Fourteen at‑risk teens were safely located this past weekend and each recovery represents a life given another chance at stability, support and hope,” said Department of Human Services Director Joseph Campos II. “We are grateful for the strong partnership between DHS, HPD and the Department of the Attorney General. This coordinated effort shows what can be achieved when we come together with a shared focus: ensuring the safety and well‑being of our keiki.”

“Operation Shine the Light is an intelligence-driven effort focused on locating and protecting endangered youth who are most vulnerable to exploitation,” said Honolulu Police Department Interim Chief Rade Vanic. “The Honolulu Police Department is proud to work alongside the Department of the Attorney General, the Department of Human Services and our law enforcement and community partners to safely recover these children and help connect them with the care and support they need. Together, we remain committed to protecting Hawaiʻi’s children and keeping our communities safe.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Missing Child Center-Hawaiʻi originally initiated Operation Shine the Light in 2020 as a cooperative effort between county, state and federal agencies and nonprofit organizations, centered on the recovery and protection of endangered missing foster youth who are at high risk of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

Community members can help to combat child abuse/neglect and child trafficking by contacting the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services’ hotlines available 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

Child Trafficking: Toll-free 1-888-398-1188 (Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kauaʻi)

Child Abuse and/or Neglect: 808-832-5300 (Oʻahu)

Child Abuse and/or Neglect: Toll-free 1-888-380-3088 (Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kauaʻi)

Child Trafficking: 808-832-1999 (Oʻahu)

NCMEC offers two free child safety education resources available online:

Anyone with information regarding missing children or the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact your local police department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).