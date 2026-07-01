Forbes names Central Pacific Bank best in Hawai‘i for 3rd consecutive year

Central Pacific Bank is honored to be named the top bank in Hawai‘i for the third year in a row on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Banks 2026.

Central Pacific Bank location and automatic teller machine in Kailua-Kona. (Courtesy Photo: MapQuest)

The distinction is awarded in partnership with Statista — a leading global provider of market data and industry rankings — and determined through an independent survey of thousands of U.S. consumers alongside an evaluation of publicly available reviews.

“Receiving this recognition from Forbes for the fourth time in five years is a privilege that we accept with profound humility,” said Central Pacific Bank Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Martines in a bank release. “This honor belongs entirely to our customers, and the communities we serve, whose enduring trust inspires us every day. It also reflects the quiet dedication of our team, who strive to earn that trust with every interaction.”

The bank remains focused on combining steady growth with meaningful innovation as it looks ahead, ensuring it continues to provide secure, forward-looking financial solutions the Hawai‘i community deserves.

Institutions must secure a significant baseline of feedback to qualify for the Forbes rankings, with awarded banks averaging more than 635 customer evaluations.

The ranking specifically highlights institutions operating in 14 states or fewer — excluding online-only banks — to celebrate the vital role of dedicated regional and community-based financial institutions.

Participating banks are evaluated on essential criteria that define customer experience, including satisfaction, trust, financial advice, digital services, terms and conditions and customer service.

This recognition highlights banks that consistently deliver trusted, high-quality financial services and exceptional experiences at the local level.

Click here to view the full Forbes Best-In-State Banks list for 2026.