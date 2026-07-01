Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi offers up to 15 months of membership for $80

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi is giving families more value through a limited-time extended-year membership offer available now through Sept. 30, 2026.

For $80, new members receive up to 15 months of Girl Scouting, including the remainder of summer 2026 and the full 2026-27 membership year. The offer includes a $36 council-sponsored discount and allows girls to start participating right away in troop activities, council programs, outdoor adventures, STEM experiences, leadership opportunities and the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

In celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouting in Hawaiʻi, the first 110 girls who join on Oʻahu during the membership drive will receive one free case of Girl Scout Cookies for pickup at the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi Honolulu office.

“Girl Scouts has empowered Hawaiʻi’s girls for more than a century, and this offer gives families a great opportunity to get started now,” said Jennifer De Rose, director of membership for Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi. “Girls who join today gain a place to build confidence, make friends, discover their strengths and find what’s within.”

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi members receive special member pricing on council events and programs, opportunities to join a troop and participate in year-round activities, discounted access to Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi camp properties on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, and eligibility for the Girl Scout Cookie Program, leadership experiences, outdoor adventures, STEM programs and more..

Families may purchase an extended-year membership online at https://bit.ly/joinGSH call 808-595-8400 for more information.