Hawaiʻi Department of Education serves nearly 145,000 free summer meals

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education has already served nearly 145,000 free summer meals to children across the state, providing access to nutritious breakfasts and lunches while school is out for the summer.

As of June 30, 74 participating public schools have served more than 52,000 breakfasts and 93,000 lunches through the US Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option program. Free meals are available weekdays through July 17 to all children ages 18 and younger, regardless of whether they attend public school.

“Every summer, we know many families continue to rely on school meals,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “We’re proud to provide healthy, locally inspired meals that help students stay nourished and ready to learn while easing the burden on families.”

This year’s summer menu features several new recipes made with locally sourced ingredients, including an ʻuala (sweet potato) swirl bun, kalo yogurt bowl, local-style fried rice and loco moco with ʻulu gravy. Students may also choose from a daily salad or vegetarian option for lunch. View the summer menu here.

For many families, the program helps ensure children continue receiving healthy meals during the summer while easing grocery costs.

At Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani Middle School near downtown Honolulu, Principal Joe Passantino said the program provides crucial nutrition for many students during the summer, especially with the expanded menu offerings.

“We’re super grateful for the program, and the food that’s provided for our demographic and our population is really what they look forward to. Many kids don’t eat at home, so this is sometimes some of their only meals, so they’re super excited to come to school to get fed,” Passantino said.

He added that the expanded menu has been popular with students.

“The new menu items of the different salads every day — there was a noodle salad, chicken salad, taco salad. I was actually surprised that many students choose those and prefer those compared to the regular. As the state evolves and creates different things, I think it makes the kids happy and creates a buzz for what’s going to be for lunch tomorrow.”

Incoming sixth grader Christian Tajiri said the fresh menu options has made summer meals something he looks forward to each day.

“I think my favorite one is probably the salad. The salads are, like, really good,” Christian said.

He said the program also helps reduce meal costs for his family. “This is kind of good for my family because these free foods can help my family more by not spending more money.”

His classmate, TK Fumiten, also enjoys the meals and encourages other students and families to take advantage of the opportunity. “If they don’t want to grab food, I’m going to say, ‘Hey, just grab it. It’s free food and it really tastes good.'”

Breakfast is served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch is from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be no meal service on July 3, when the state observes the Independence Day holiday.

All meals must be eaten on campus; grab-and-go options are not available. Children do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served, and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, email specialdiets@k12.hi.us with as much detail as possible.

The Seamless Summer Option program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and helps ensure children continue to receive nutritious meals while school is not in session.

Schools qualify to participate if at least 50% of their students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and they host a summer program on campus. The list of participating schools can be found here. Families are encouraged to contact their nearest participating school for meal service details.

SSO is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/seamless-summer-and-other-options-schools.