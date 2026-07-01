Lost hiker airlifted from Makawao Forest Reserve

Makawao State Forest Reserve. PC: DLNR

A 50-year-old Kahului woman who became lost while hiking was airlifted from the Makawao Forest Reserve on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman called for help at around 4:14 p.m. Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter were able to locate her within minutes of arriving.

The woman was airlifted from the area and flown to a nearby landing zone where she was handed off to firefighters from Engine 5 for further evaluation.

No injuries were reported, and crews concluded their response at 5:39 p.m.