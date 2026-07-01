Maui News

Lost hiker airlifted from Makawao Forest Reserve

July 1, 2026, 9:37 AM HST
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Makawao State Forest Reserve. PC: DLNR

A 50-year-old Kahului woman who became lost while hiking was airlifted from the Makawao Forest Reserve on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman called for help at around 4:14 p.m. Rescue 10 firefighters aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter were able to locate her within minutes of arriving.

The woman was airlifted from the area and flown to a nearby landing zone where she was handed off to firefighters from Engine 5 for further evaluation.

No injuries were reported, and crews concluded their response at 5:39 p.m.

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