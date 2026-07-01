State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel earns endorsements from UHPA, RPAC and Plumbers & Fitters UA Local 675

State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel

State House District 14 candidate Sne Patel today announced the endorsements of the University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly, the REALTORS Political Action Committee and Plumbers & Fitters UA Local 675.

His campaign notes the endorsements reflect “broad support for his vision” to strengthen higher education, expand workforce development, grow skilled trade opportunities and create pathways for West Maui residents to build successful careers at home.

Patel said the endorsements underscore a shared belief that rebuilding West Maui requires more than replacing what was lost—it requires investing in people.

“West Maui’s future depends on creating opportunities for our residents to learn, work and build meaningful careers right here at home,” Patel said. “That means supporting higher education, expanding apprenticeship and trade programs, and ensuring students have multiple pathways to success, whether they pursue a university degree, a skilled trade or both.”

During meetings with UHPA members, Patel discussed the critical role the University of Hawaiʻi plays in preparing Hawaiʻi’s future workforce and emphasized the need to expand educational opportunities in West Maui. He shared his vision for growing the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College presence on the west side, creating stronger partnerships with local employers and increasing access to workforce training and career education that aligns with the needs of the community.

“As Lahaina rebuilds, we have an opportunity to reimagine education and workforce development,” Patel said. “Expanding University of Hawaiʻi programs in West Maui, strengthening career and technical education, and investing in apprenticeships will help prepare local residents for the jobs being created today while building the workforce we’ll need for tomorrow.”

As Hawaiʻi continues to address critical workforce shortages, Patel said expanding skilled trade education and apprenticeship opportunities must be a priority. He said he believes stronger partnerships between the University of Hawaiʻi, career and technical education programs, and organized labor will help prepare local residents for the family-sustaining careers needed to rebuild West Maui and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s economy.

The endorsement from Plumbers & Fitters UA Local 675 reflects his commitment to supporting organized labor, investing in infrastructure and creating opportunities for the next generation of skilled trades professionals, according to the announcement.

“RPAC’s endorsement recognizes Patel’s commitment to expanding housing opportunities, supporting responsible development and advancing policies that help local families achieve homeownership while strengthening Maui’s housing inventory,” the campaign reports. “Together, the endorsements highlight Patel’s belief that housing, education, workforce development and economic opportunity are inseparable.”

“For years we’ve talked about the need to keep our young people on Maui,” Patel said. “The answer is creating opportunities. That means attainable housing, strong schools, expanded university programs, apprenticeships and careers that allow families to stay and thrive in West Maui. When we invest in education and workforce development, we’re investing in the long-term future of our community.”

Patel has spent more than 20 years serving West Maui through business leadership, community advocacy and public service. Following the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires, he worked closely with county, state and federal agencies to advocate for residents and businesses and currently serves on the joint State and County Economic Recovery Commission.

These latest endorsements add to a list of others, which include the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, IBEW Local 1260, Hawaiʻi Teamsters Local 996, Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 630, Sheet Metal Workers Local 293, and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 50.

To learn more about Sne Patel for State House District 14, visit www.joinpatel.com.

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.