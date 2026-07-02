Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union awards $22K in grants to help teachers meet classroom needs

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union awarded $22,000 in grants to 44 Hawai‘i public school teachers through its 2026 Investing in Education grant program.

The grants — each up to $500 — help educators purchase classroom supplies, books, technology, equipment and other resources that support student learning.

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“Teachers play an essential role in shaping the future of our communities, yet many continue to purchase classroom materials out of their own pockets,” said Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Del Mochizuki in announcing the grants. “As the cost of living continues to rise, those expenses can place an even greater strain on educators.”

Mochizuki said the credit union hopes the grants help ease some of that burden while providing resources that support student learning and classroom success.

Recipients were selected based on applications describing their classroom needs, resources they planned to purchase and how the funding would benefit their students.

Grant requests included a variety of classroom essentials and educational materials designed to strengthen student engagement and learning outcomes.

The 2026 grant recipients represent schools from O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island, including:

Āliamanu Elementary School.

Baldwin High School.

Central Middle School.

Enchanted Lake Elementary School.

Holomua Elementary School.

Honowai Elementary School.

ʻĪao Intermediate School.

ʻIliahi Elementary School.

Iroquois Point Elementary School.

James Campbell High School.

Kalākaua Middle School.

Kalani High School.

Kalihi-Kai Elementary School.

Kapolei High School.

Kapunahala Elementary School.

Koko Head Elementary School.

Konawaena Middle School.

Kūlanihākoʻi High School.

Lahaina Intermediate School.

Lincoln Elementary School.

Maui High School.

Mililani Mauka Elementary School.

Mililani Middle School.

Mililani Waena Elementary School.

Moanalua High School.

Myron B. Thompson Academy.

Nānāikapono Elementary School.

Nānākuli High & Intermediate School.

Pearl City High School.

Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School.

Red Hill Elementary School.

Solomon Elementary School.

Waialua High & Intermediate School.

Waiʻanae High School.

Waipahu Elementary School.

Waipahu High School.

Wilson Elementary School.

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union since launching the Investing in Education program in 2009 awarded 1,123 grants totaling more than $532,000 to public school teachers throughout the state.

Visit the credit union website for additional information about the Investing in Education grant program.