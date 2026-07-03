Maui News

Coral Spawning Night returns Wednesday, July 15

July 3, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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Explore the park after dark and experience the rare possibility of witnessing coral spawning and other fascinating nighttime animal behaviors at the Maui Ocean Center. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The evening will include interactive educational activities, diver presentations, and the featured film Coral Guardians by Daniel Sullivan.

Tickets are now available online with special pricing for Hawaiʻi residents. Children under 4 are free.

Additional event details will be shared as the date approaches.

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