Hawaiian Electric starts steel pole restorations on Maui

Pole Replacement on Maui. File PC: Hawaiian Electric

As part of its ongoing efforts to harden the island’s electrical grid, Hawaiian Electric will begin 32 steel pole restorations in parts of Maui Veterans Highway, Pūlehu Road, and Dairy Road. No service interruptions to customers are expected.

The work will start the week of July 6 through the end of November, Mondays through Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the respective areas:

July to September: Maui Veterans Highway, from Waikō Road to Mehameha Loop

July to August.: Pūlehu Road, from Ōmaʻopio Road to Holopuni Road

September to November: Dairy Road, from Hāna Highway to Hukilike Street

The work dates are subject to change due to weather or other operational factors. The work involves hardening of the steel poles, such as replacement with new poles, installation of new concrete bases, or welding structural sleeves around the base of the poles.

Hawaiian Electric has contracted with Osmose to conduct this work alongside the company’s own staff. Personnel will drive Osmose contractor marked vehicles. If on foot, the Osmose contractor will wear an Osmose company-branded hard hat and vest. All personnel will carry a Hawaiian Electric employee or contractor identification badge.

The work will be performed at the poles, and no one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where the operator must enter private property, like a yard, to access the utility pole. In these instances, the operator will make their presence known before accessing equipment located on private property.

During the pole upgrade work where it is anticipated to impact traffic, safety signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in these immediate areas.

For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric at 808-871-9777 weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.