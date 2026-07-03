Maui Police Captain Brandon Phillips graduates from FBI National Academy

Captain Brandon Phillips. PC: Maui Police Department

Captain Brandon Phillips was one of 255 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy on June 18, 2026, marking the completion of the 298th session. The class included men and women from 46 states, the District of Columbia, 26 countries, five military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations.

Internationally recognized for its academic excellence, the FBI National Academy is a 10-week program focusing on advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. To qualify for attendance, participants must demonstrate a proven track record of professionalism within their agencies. On average, graduates have 21 years of law enforcement experience and typically return to serve in executive-level positions within their departments.

FBI Director Kash Patel delivered remarks at the ceremony, while class spokesperson Charles Chapeau, from the Georgia State Patrol in Atlanta, Georgia, represented the graduates.

Captain Phillips has served with the Maui Police Department since 2011 in various roles, including School Resource Officer Supervisor, Wailuku Patrol Division Watch Commander, and as a nine-year veteran of the Special Response Team as both an operator and a sniper. His successful completion of the FBI National Academy reflects his dedication to enhancing his leadership skills and unwavering commitment to serving the Maui County community.