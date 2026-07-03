Maui News

Rare natural spectacle, Corpse Flower, in bloom on Lānaʻi this weekend

July 3, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
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Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum). PC: courtesy Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort

A rare natural spectacle is finally in bloom at Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort. For just 2–3 days this weekend, guests will have the chance to experience the extraordinary Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum), an endangered plant known for its massive bloom and infamous scent. 

On loan from Lānaʻi Nursery, the bloom offers a unique opportunity to see one of the world’s rarest flowering plants set against the resort’s 24-acre botanical gardens, home to nearly 1,000 plant species, world-class outdoor sculptures, and a wellness-focused guest experience.

The bloom blends conservation, luxury travel, and one of nature’s most fascinating phenomena into a unique expereince.

Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum). PC: courtesy Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort
PC: Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort

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