Maui County’s Lauren Akitake elected UH Board of Regents chair

New University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents Chair Lauren Akitake (center) is accompanied by Second Vice Chair Keith Amemiya (left) and First Vice Chair Gabe Lee after they were elected to their new leadership positions. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Lauren Akitake, who serves as the first executive director and legal counsel for the Maui County Board of Ethics, has been elected chair of the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents for the 2026-27 academic year.

The board elected Akitake during a special meeting July 2 at UH Mānoa, along with welcoming five new regents in one of the board’s largest leadership transitions in recent years. Akitake was elected by a 7-4 vote.

Akitake, who was appointed to the board in 2023 and represents Maui County, was born and raised in Waiehu, according to a statement released by the university. She said her upbringing on Maui, along with her public school teachers and family, shaped the values she brings to the role.

“At the center of our work must be our students—their experience and their success—while supporting their academic and life journey,” she said. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen this university—not only as a place of learning, but as a destination for world-class research, academics, athletics, innovation and service to our communities. Thank you for this honor. I will not take it lightly, and I look forward to the work ahead.”



The Board of Regents governs the 10-campus UH system, overseeing policy direction, financial matters and long-term strategic planning. As chair, Akitake will preside over board meetings and work with UH President Wendy Hensel and fellow regents on the university’s priorities.

“This is more than an honor. It is a responsibility to serve the University of Hawaiʻi system — our students, faculty, staff and the communities we are entrusted to serve across Hawaiʻi and beyond,” Akitake said.

The board also elected former Chair Gabriel Lee as first vice chair and newly appointed Regent Keith Amemiya as second vice chair. Both will serve one-year terms during the 2026-27 academic year.

Five new regents take office

Joining the 11-member governing board are Amemiya, Marie Laderta, Makai Freitas, Keola Robert Whittaker and student regent Eric Pōmaikaʻi Gee. The university said the new regents bring backgrounds in higher education, business, finance, law, labor, public service and student leadership.

Newly appointed Board of Regents members take the oath of office. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Among them is Whittaker, a Maui-based land use attorney with experience in environmental and regulatory law who has also served as a longtime community volunteer.

Amemiya, a UH Mānoa graduate, is a senior vice president at Central Pacific Bank and previously served as the board’s executive administrator and secretary. Laderta has nearly three decades of public service experience, including roles with the state Department of Human Resources Development, the Department of Taxation and the Department of the Attorney General.

Freitas, a Hawaiʻi Island labor leader, has more than two decades of experience with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, where he has worked on workforce development and labor negotiations. He also serves as the West Hawaiʻi representative on the Hawaiian Homes Commission.

Gee is an honors student at UH Mānoa majoring in international business and finance who has held state and county youth leadership roles. He will represent students across the UH system.

The board is made up of volunteer regents representing each county in Hawaiʻi: five from the City and County of Honolulu, two each from Hawaiʻi and Maui counties, one from Kauaʻi County and one student regent.