AlohaCare Foundation awards $54K in scholarships to 12 students including four from Maui County

Jasmine Jackson-Richmond of Maui (middle left); and Kalem Ringlen of Maui (middle right); and Kaiya Dunnam Enos of Molokaʻi (right)

The AlohaCare Foundation awarded $54,000 in scholarships to 12 students across six islands pursuing careers in health or social services. The funds may be used for tuition, books, supplies, and fees including certification, testing and course costs.

“What you see in this year’s recipients is a genuine commitment to uplifting the health of Hawai‘i,” said Francoise Culley-Trotman, President of the AlohaCare Foundation Board of Directors. “They are training to become the nurses, therapists and advocates for their communities. Their dedication to serve the islands they call home is what drives our Foundation’s work and we’re proud to support them.”

Scholarships are granted to AlohaCare members or their immediate family who are pursuing post- secondary degrees or programs related to health-related fields including social work.

The 2026-2027 school year recipients are listed below.

Maui

Jasmine Jackson-Richmond , Psychology with Emphasis in Life Coaching MS, Grand Canyon University: Working in community behavioral health while pursuing her degree, she is dedicated to expanding mental health services through outreach and culturally grounded care for Hawaiʻi families.

, Psychology with Emphasis in Life Coaching MS, Grand Canyon University: Working in community behavioral health while pursuing her degree, she is dedicated to expanding mental health services through outreach and culturally grounded care for Hawaiʻi families. Kalem Ringlen, PhD Psychology, University of Missouri–Columbia: An aspiring school psychologist, he is focused on creating inclusive, culturally responsive school environments and plans to return to Hawaiʻi to strengthen mental health resources in education.

Molokaʻi

Kaiya Dunnam Enos, Nursing BS, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo: A Manaʻe (East Molokaʻi) native with deep roots in community service, she plans to return home after earning her nursing degree to provide high-quality care to her rural community.

Lānaʻi

Kelly Raqueno, Nursing BS, Chaminade University of Honolulu: A student leader from Lānaʻi dedicated to serving underserved communities, she is pursuing a career in nursing with the goal of becoming a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

Oʻahu

Chelsea Gimbrone , Clinical Mental Health Counseling MA, Antioch University: A clinical mental health counseling student and certified health coach, she is working to expand culturally responsive mental health services for women and families in Hawaiʻi.

, Clinical Mental Health Counseling MA, Antioch University: A clinical mental health counseling student and certified health coach, she is working to expand culturally responsive mental health services for women and families in Hawaiʻi. Andrew Oberg , Doctorate of Educational Psychology (Focus in Mental Health), Chaminade University of Honolulu: Currently completing his doctorate while serving as a school psychologist intern on Oʻahu’s Leeward Coast, he is committed to strengthening mental health resources for Hawaiʻi’s youth.

, Doctorate of Educational Psychology (Focus in Mental Health), Chaminade University of Honolulu: Currently completing his doctorate while serving as a school psychologist intern on Oʻahu’s Leeward Coast, he is committed to strengthening mental health resources for Hawaiʻi’s youth. Amella Pena , Juris Doctor, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Richardson School of Law: With a background in intercultural peace building and social work, she plans to practice family mediation to support Hawaiʻi families navigating difficult transitions.

, Juris Doctor, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Richardson School of Law: With a background in intercultural peace building and social work, she plans to practice family mediation to support Hawaiʻi families navigating difficult transitions. Sky Yim, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Hawaiʻi Pacific University: Driven by her family’s positive experiences with compassionate care, Sky is pursuing occupational therapy to help older adults maintain independence and quality of life.

Hawaiʻi Island

Kyla Andres , Nursing BS, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo: Guided by a “Kapamilya” philosophy of treating every patient like family, she is earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with the goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner.

, Nursing BS, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo: Guided by a “Kapamilya” philosophy of treating every patient like family, she is earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with the goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner. Jaiden Bettis , Cell & Molecular Biology BS, Seattle University: Active in cultural leadership and youth service, she is pursuing a path to pediatric medicine with plans to return to Hawaiʻi to provide culturally grounded care.

, Cell & Molecular Biology BS, Seattle University: Active in cultural leadership and youth service, she is pursuing a path to pediatric medicine with plans to return to Hawaiʻi to provide culturally grounded care. Ainsley Hannah Antonio, Nursing BS, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo: Passionate about mental health awareness, she is pursuing nursing to deliver empathetic, patient- centered care and support the well-being of her community.

Kauaʻi

Marie Levek Silveria, Marriage & Family Therapy–Clinical Track, Touro University Worldwide: Through her clinical practicum on Kauaʻi, she is gaining hands-on experience in marriage and family therapy, committed to creating empowering spaces for clients and strengthening community well-being.

AlohaCare scholarship applications will open again in February 2027. For more information, visit foundation.alohacare.org/scholarships.