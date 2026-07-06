Call for Contestants: 24th Richard Ho‘opi‘i and 5th Carmen Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Contests

Koakāne Mattos of Makawao, 1st place. PC: 2025 RHLK Falsetto Contest

Festivals of Aloha is now accepting contestant applications for two of Hawai‘i’s premier celebrations of Hawaiian falsetto singing, inviting talented vocalists from across the islands and beyond to honor one of Hawai‘i’s most treasured musical traditions.

The organization proudly announces the call for contestants for:

The 24th Annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Hawaiian Falsetto Contest (for kāne)

Learn more and apply at: festivalsofaloha.com/hoopii

(for kāne) Learn more and apply at: The 5th Annual Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Hawaiian Falsetto Contest (for wāhine)

Learn more and apply at: festivalsofaloha.com/haihai

1st-Kellysa (2025)

These prestigious competitions celebrate the enduring legacy of two of Maui’s most beloved Hawaiian music icons—Richard Ho‘opi‘i, whose unmistakable leo ki‘eki‘e (high falsetto voice) has inspired generations of musicians, and Carmen Hulu Lindsey, whose elegant leo ha‘iha‘i style has become one of the defining voices of Hawaiian music. Together, these contests serve to preserve, perpetuate, and inspire excellence in the unique art of Hawaiian falsetto singing.

The 24th Annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Hawaiian Falsetto Contest will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, as part of the renowned Celebration of the Arts weekend. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with the competition beginning at 6:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with heartfelt mele, remarkable vocal performances, and the spirit of aloha in one of Maui’s most celebrated cultural gatherings.

Event namesake, Carmen Hulu Lindsey (left), 2023 winner, Teressa Noury (middle) and Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva (right). PC: Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest

The 5th Annual Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Hawaiian Falsetto Contest will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the competition begins at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, welcoming residents and visitors alike to experience an evening dedicated to Hawaiian music and cultural excellence.

Festivals of Aloha encourages singers of all backgrounds and experience levels who have a passion for Hawaiian music to apply. Contestants will be evaluated on vocal quality, falsetto technique, interpretation, Hawaiian pronunciation, stage presence, and their ability to honor the beauty and tradition of Hawaiian mele.

“Hawaiian falsetto is more than a style of singing—it is a treasured cultural expression that carries the emotion, history, and manaʻo of our people,” said Daryl Fujiwara, Executive Director of Festivals of Aloha. “These contests are about preserving that legacy while creating opportunities for the next generation of artists to learn, perform, and share their gifts.”

Reigning as this year’s champions are Koakāne Mattos of Makawao, winner of the 23rd Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, and Kellysa-Michiko Namakaokalani Pau‘ole of Waikapū, winner of the 4th Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest. Their performances exemplify the artistry, passion, and cultural significance of Hawaiian falsetto singing. To view the complete list of past champions, visit festivalsofaloha.com.

Applications are now being accepted, and contestant spaces are limited. Early submission is strongly encouraged.

For contest information, rules, and online applications, visit festivalsofaloha.com.

For additional information, email sfdhawaii@gmail.com or follow @FOAMauiNui on Instagram and Facebook.com/FestivalsOfAloha for updates.