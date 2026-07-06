Maui police seek help in locating missing Haʻikū woman

Andrea Varrichione. (L photo from February 2026; R photo from April 2026) PC: Courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Andrea Varrichione, 55, of Haʻikū.

Varrichione was reported missing by a concerned family member on Monday, July 6, 2026, after she was last seen at her Haʻikū residence on the morning of Saturday, June 6, 2026. She does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Varrichione is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Varrichione, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-017473.