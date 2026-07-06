Maui Rotary holds induction for 2026–27 club presidents

Front row L-R: Gary Albitz, Kahului Club; Kim Hightower, Kihei Wailea Club; Heather Mueller, Maui Club; Mary Albitz, Upcountry Club. Middle Row: Ronelle Esty, Wailuku Club. Back Row L-R: Christian Grande, Lahaina Club; Courtney Sakalosky, Lahaina Sunset Club; Co Presidents Sherry Mizumoto and Rachel Smith, Lahaina Sunrise Club; Wendy Hornack, Maluhia Maui Club; Benson Medina, District Governor 2026-27; Jennifer Barr, Assistant Governor 2026-27; Ann Neizman, Assistant Governor 2026-27. PC: Tony Krieg

More than 90 members and friends of Maui’s nine Rotary Clubs gathered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Food Court and Stage area recently to celebrate the induction of the 2026–27 club presidents and honor the service of the outgoing presidents.

Master of Ceremonies Wilmont Kamanu Kahaialiʻi led the event and offered the opening pule.

Mayor Richard Bissen congratulated both the outgoing and incoming presidents for their past and future service to Maui and beyond.

Outgoing District Governor Nancy Cabral of the Rotary Club of Hilo recognized the outgoing presidents, and incoming District Governor Benson Medina, also of the Rotary Club of Hilo, offered a special blessing before the new presidents were inducted.

Seven Rotary Wahine performed a hula honoring Puamana as a tribute to Lahaina. Ulu Maika Duo, featuring Wilmont Kamanu Kahaialiʻi and Dayan Kai, provided music to open and close the event.

Thirteen Rotary leaders traveled from neighboring islands to attend. The celebration also recognized Al Weiland for serving as Assistant Governor for the Maui presidents from 2023 to 2026.

Outgoing Assistant Governor Al Weiland accepts a gift from incoming Assistant Governors Jennifer Barr and Ann Neizman in recognition of his service to Maui club presidents. PC: Tony Krieg

For more information about the nine Rotary clubs on Maui, contact Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com