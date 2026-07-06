Maui United Way invests nearly $1 million to bolster 13 nonprofits for three years on Maui, Molokai and Lānaʻi

Hāna Arts. File PC: courtesy

Today, Maui United Way has awarded $900,000 in Community Resiliency Grants to 13 nonprofit organizations that serve Maui, Molokai and Lānaʻi. The grants provide three years of funding and support to strengthen essential services, build organizational capacity and support long-term community resilience.

The Community Resiliency Fund was created in response to Maui United Way’s community needs assessment, which identified growing challenges in meeting the health, wellness, and financial stability needs of residents across Maui County. Through this investment, Maui United Way prioritized strengthening the capacity of local nonprofits by providing flexible funding to build organizational infrastructure, enhance operations, and invest in long-term sustainability. The goal is to position these organizations to secure additional funding, expand their impact, and continue serving the community well beyond the grant period.

Grant recipients were selected through a competitive review process based on alignment with Maui United Way’s priorities to create healthy communities and establish financial security, foundational support that builds strong communities. Applications were evaluated on program effectiveness, organizational leadership, service delivery and long-term financial sustainability.

“We’re making a long-term investment in the organizations that help our communities thrive,” said Jeeyun Lee, CEO of Maui United Way. “Nonprofits continue to face rising costs and increasing demand for services, particularly as our communities recover from the impacts of the 2023 wildfires and this year’s floods. These issues impact thousands of our residents in complex ways across Maui, Molokai and Lānaʻi and require community-driven solutions with high impact.”

The investment’s purpose reflects the CEO’s vision beyond resilience. “We are working to create communities that can anticipate change, adapt to new realities and emerge stronger through collaboration, innovation and local leadership,” Lee said.

The 2026–2029 Community Resiliency Grant recipients (13) are:

Emergency Animal Care & Help (EACH)

Family Hui Hawaiʻi

Hale Mahaolu

Hāna Arts

Hawaiian Community Assets

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaiʻi

Ka Hale Pōmaikaʻi

Molokaʻi Community Service Council

Nā Hoaloha-Maui Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers

Pacific Gateway Center

Parents And Children Together

The Maui Farm

Us Versus Cancer (UVSC)

Family Strengthening Program participants (mother with daughters) gardening together at The Maui Farm. File photo.

For the Molokaʻi Community Service Council, which operates Molokaʻi’s only domestic violence shelter, Hale Hoʻomalu, Maui United Way’s grant is a lifeline. “A year ago, the federal government cut our funding by $40,000,” said Karen M. Holt, Executive Director of Molokaʻi Community Service Council. “This cut made it very challenging to cover ongoing staffing and operating costs. By strictly monitoring and minimizing all expenditures we have kept the shelter open. Maui United Way’s decision to help support our shelter means we can keep our doors open to victims and survivors.”

Maui United Way received a record number of applications during this grant cycle, reflecting the growing demand for services and support throughout the three islands.