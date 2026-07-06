Tadashi Yanai donates $500,000 to Aloha Puʻu Kukui, bringing total support for Maui watershed to $1.5M

From left to right: Mari Poorman, Peacewinds; John Meier, Aloha Puʻu Kukui; Veronica Fernandez, Aloha Puʻu Kukui; Alex Nakajima, Kapalua Golf; Tadashi Yanai, TY Management

Kapalua Golf owner and President of TY Management, Tadashi Yanai, recently donated $500,000 to the nonprofit Aloha Puʻu Kukui, a major commitment to continuing the restoration work of the West Maui Puʻu Kukui Watershed Preserve —a critical resource for the island’s environmental health. This latest gift brings the total contribution to Puʻu Kukui Watershed to $1.5 million since 2024. These funds directly support essential on-the-ground efforts, including invasive species removal and the reforestation of native species across the preserve.

“Mr. Yanai’s continued generosity is an inspiring gift and will make a real difference to the health of our watershed,” said John Meier, President and Founder of Aloha Puʻu Kukui. “Protecting our watershed is not just an environmental goal—it is a kuleana of the entire community. We hope this work sparks a shared commitment to preserving these vital ecosystems for generations to come.”

The native Hawaiian forests in the 8,661-acre Puʻu Kukui watershed have historically been recognized as one of the wettest places on earth. However, to keep this precipitation from being lost, the active presence and health of the watershed is critical to successfully capturing and retaining the rainfall. These forests are vital for storing rainfall into Maui’s aquifers, to ensure a sustainable water supply for communities, agriculture and businesses. Research from the University of Hawaii underscores the impact of such conservation efforts, estimating that every dollar invested in watershed protection yields approximately 580 gallons of additional groundwater into the aquifer. *

“Kapalua Golf is proud to continue our partnership in protecting the Puʻu Kukui Watershed Preserve,” said Alex Nakajima, General Manager of Kapalua Golf. “This is a precious part of our community’s future, and we are honored to do our part in safeguarding such a vital resource.”

Aloha Puʻu Kukui cares for the watershed from the summit to Honolua Bay. To help protect and restore the native Hawaiian forest that captures rain and provides water for Maui go to AlohaPuukukui.org.