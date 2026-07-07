Allison Springer named MEO Employee of the Quarter

Finance Manager Allison Springer was named MEO Employee of the Quarter.

Finance Manager Allison Springer was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Quarter for performing the essential but unheralded behind-the-scenes work of financial compliance and payments for the grants that fund the work of MEO.

“She is highly detail-oriented and methodical, particularly in reviewing and approving requisitions for payment,” said Vanna Duarte, one of two nominators. “Her diligence ensures that all processes are handled carefully and correctly.

“In addition, she demonstrates flexibility and creativity in adapting to changing priorities and finding effective solutions.”

Allison and the rest of the Finance Department are essential to funneling funds to people in need and keeping the lights on at MEO. Grants come with complex reporting requirements with consequences for noncompliance. Her attention to detail and understanding of grants and finance are appreciated by staff and managers.

“Her positive attitude and approachable nature reflect genuine empathy, as she is always willing to assist others and contribute wherever needed,” Duarte said.

“Allison Springer operates with dependability, integrity and personal excellence in every assignment,” said her other nominator, who remained anonymous. “While she prefers to stay behind the scenes, I think it is important to acknowledge her important contributions.”

Allison joined MEO in 2016 and was promoted to Finance Manager in March.

She received $150 in cash and an extra day off for being named Employee of the Quarter for the April-through-June period.

MEO Employee of the Quarter Allison Springer (holding certificate) is shown with (from left) Chief Financial Officer Jared Appleby, CEO Debbie Cabebe and Accounting Supervisor Wil Torricer.